OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.84. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,864,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 635,000 shares of company stock worth $812,500 over the last 90 days. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

