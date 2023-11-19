Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AYA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
