Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AYA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

About Aya Gold & Silver

TSE AYA opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 1.23. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$11.39.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.