Cormark Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$5.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
