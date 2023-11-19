CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.15.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
