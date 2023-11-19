WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.67.

Shares of WELL opened at C$3.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.51. The company has a market cap of C$907.58 million, a P/E ratio of -190.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

