Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$69.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$52.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.35.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
