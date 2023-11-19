IG Group (LON:IGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($9.84) to GBX 859 ($10.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.63) to GBX 980 ($12.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 987.80 ($12.13).

Get IG Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IG Group

IG Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

IGG opened at GBX 667.50 ($8.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 647.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 673.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.35. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 844.50 ($10.37). The firm has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.16, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 1,145 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 618 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of £7,076.10 ($8,689.79). 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report)

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.