Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,910 ($23.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($24.56) to GBX 2,100 ($25.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill & Smith presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.14).

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($22.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,337.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,703.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,600.75. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,118 ($13.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,910 ($23.46).

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,663 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149,670 ($183,802.04). Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

