Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.53) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.05).

LON:BAB opened at GBX 405.60 ($4.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5,794.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.15. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 433 ($5.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42,857.14%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

