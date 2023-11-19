Elementis (LON:ELM) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.68) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

ELM stock opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.29. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.62). The firm has a market cap of £738.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

