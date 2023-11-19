Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.02) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.30) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 2,955 ($36.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,281 ($28.01).

Shares of OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,080 ($25.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,008.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,360.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,080.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.93. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,021 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £323,360 ($397,101.81). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,015 shares of company stock valued at $32,365,966. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

