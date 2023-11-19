Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.13) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 108.90 ($1.34).
Get Our Latest Research Report on VOD
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,424.24%.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vodafone Group Public
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.