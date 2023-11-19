Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 92 ($1.13) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 108.90 ($1.34).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

LON:VOD opened at GBX 75.05 ($0.92) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 103.24 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.51. The firm has a market cap of £20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 2,424.24%.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.