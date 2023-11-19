Stifel Nicolaus Trims K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price to C$12.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark lowered their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.97.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNT

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.