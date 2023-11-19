Mark Richardson Buys 26 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Free Report) insider Mark Richardson acquired 26 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 565 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £146.90 ($180.40).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 560.60 ($6.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -950.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96. Ocado Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 342 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 586.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 604.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.35) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 600.20 ($7.37).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

