Shelton Capital Management Sells 38,858 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,858 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

