Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of V opened at $249.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $250.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
