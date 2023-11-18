Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

