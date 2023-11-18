PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of PayPal worth $96,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

