Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 132,592 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 132,592 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $2,142,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.