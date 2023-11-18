Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.