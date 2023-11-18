VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,649,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in VICI Properties were worth $146,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

