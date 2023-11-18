Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,622 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.73% of Builders FirstSource worth $122,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $133.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.