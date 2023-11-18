Boston Partners Has $122.91 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 910,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,622 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $122,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.5 %

BLDR stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.