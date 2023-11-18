Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

