Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

