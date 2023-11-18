Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.51.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.