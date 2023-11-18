Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $35,174,160,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 222.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

