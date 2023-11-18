Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $55,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GWW opened at $802.18 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $722.06 and a 200-day moving average of $719.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

