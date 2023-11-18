Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,906 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,066,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Truist Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

