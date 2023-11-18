Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of ON Semiconductor worth $97,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.03 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

