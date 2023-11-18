Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1,826.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

ON opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.