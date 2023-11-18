Shelton Capital Management Purchases 5,899 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.