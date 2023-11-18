Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $29.28 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,876 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $602.66 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $613.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.52.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

