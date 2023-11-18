Boston Partners Has $145.02 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.43% of Kroger worth $145,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 360.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.