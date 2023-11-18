Boston Partners Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 85,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Shell were worth $64,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 318,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Shell by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Shell by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.87 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

