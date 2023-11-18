Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,612,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,877 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.44% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $142,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 150,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,227 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

