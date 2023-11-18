Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 155 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

