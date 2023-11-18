Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 1,038,807 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,038,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,148,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.18% of Progressive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.