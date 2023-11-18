Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Workday worth $66,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,080,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,544,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $231.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of -482.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

