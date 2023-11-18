Westpac Banking Corp Sells 14,548 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $409.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

