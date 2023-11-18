Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $35,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.22 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

