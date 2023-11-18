Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 60.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,449,000 after acquiring an additional 611,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $85,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.71. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.