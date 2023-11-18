Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $247.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

