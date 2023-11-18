Clarius Group LLC Sells 604 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.