Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

