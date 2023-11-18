Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $282.56 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.99.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

