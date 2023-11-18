Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

TFC stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.