Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,104 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

