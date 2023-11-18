Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 3,291 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,987,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

