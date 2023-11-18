Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 598 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,301. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.